The New York Court of Appeals has overturned Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction, finding that the judge at the trial prejudiced the producer with “egregious” improper rulings.

As reported by Associated Press, the court – the highest level of appeal available in New York state –came to a 4-3 decision. A new trial on the rape charge is now possible.

“We conclude that the trial court erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts against persons other than the complainants of the underlying crimes,” the court’s decision said. “The remedy for these egregious errors is a new trial.”

“It is an abuse of judicial discretion to permit untested allegations of nothing more than bad behaviour that destroys a defendant’s character but sheds no light on their credibility as related to the criminal charges lodged against them,” continued the judgement.

A dissent provided by judge Madeline Singas said that the majority was “whitewashing the facts to conform to a he-said/she-said narrative” and that the Court of Appeals was continuing a “disturbing trend of overturning juries’ guilty verdicts in cases involving sexual violence.”

“The majority’s determination perpetuates outdated notions of sexual violence and allows predators to escape accountability,” wrote Singas.

Weinstein, 72, had begun a 23-year sentence in a New York prison following his conviction on charges of a criminal sex act for forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006 and rape in the third degree for an attack on an aspiring actress in 2013.

He will remain in prison having been convicted in Los Angeles in 2022 of another rape, for which he received a 16-year sentence. Weinstein was acquitted in Los Angeles on charges involving one of the women who testified in New York.

He is currently incarcerated at the Mohawk Correctional Facility in New York, 100 miles northwest of Albany. Weinstein maintains his innocence and says any sexual activity was consensual.

Through the appeal, Weinstein’s lawyers sought a new trial for the criminal sexual act charge but argued that the rape charge could not be retried because the alleged conduct is outside the statute of limitations.