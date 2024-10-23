Harvey Weinstein was back in a Manhattan court on Wednesday when a judge ruled that he will face consolidated sex crimes charges in a 2025 trial.

No date has been set for the case, which combines a retrial of his overturned 2020 rape conviction and new charges brought last month.

Prosecutors have pushed for an April trial and a date will be set at the next court hearing on January 29, 2025.

Weinstein, 72, who earlier this week was revealed to have chronic myeloid leukemia, has consistently denied all charges.

In April, New York Court of Appeals overturned Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction, finding that the judge at the trial prejudiced the producer with “egregious” improper rulings.

Last month Weinstein pleaded not guilty in New York to a new charge of first degree criminal sexual act against an unidentified woman at a lower Manhattan hotel in New York between April 29 and May 6, 2006.

He remains in prison on a 16-year sentence for rape and other sexual offences passed down by a Los Angeles court in February 2023.