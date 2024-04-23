Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan and Ben Kingsley are set to star in the film adaptation of Richard Osman’s best-selling crime novel The Thursday Murder Club, according to Osman’s own podcast The Rest Is Entertainment.



Chris Columbus is set to write and direct the film which follows a group of friends in a retirement home who solve cold cases for fun but soon become entangled in a real murder. Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment is producing.

Osman also said the production will take place from “the end of June to September” in England.

The fourth main character, a retired nurse called Joyce, has not yet been confirmed. “Joyce, we’re still in negotiations but again the name is the one that people most shout at me in the street” Osman said. “Lots more casting to come in the following weeks.”

An adaptation of the novel was first confirmed in 2020 after Amblin Partners secured rights in a competitive auction. Ol Parker was originally attached to direct.