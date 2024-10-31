Highland Film Group has bulked up its AFM slate and acquired international sales rights to Fantasia entry Witchboard from The Mask director Chuck Russell.

The reimagining of the 1986 horror film follows Emily and her fiancé Christian, who are preparing to open a café business in New Orleans when Emily discovers an ancient artifact once used to summon spirits.

When Emily becomes obsessed with the witchboard’s power, Christian seeks the help of an occult expert who lures the couple deeper into the occult. They find themselves in a race against time to break the board’s deadly curse before Emily becomes its next victim.

Jamie Campbell Bower from Stranger Things and the Twilight franchise stars with Madison Iseman from the Jumanji film series, and Aaron Dominguez from Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building. Mel Jarnson, Charlie Tahan, and Antonia Desplat round out the key cast.

Russell co-wrote the screenplay with Greg McKay. His directing credits include Eraser, The Scorpion King, and A Nightmare On Elm Street 3, and the 1988 remake of The Blob.

Witchboard is produced by Russell, Kade Vu, Greg McKay, and Bernie Gewissler. Executive producers are Gala Film’s Eric Schiermeyer and John Paul Isham, and Walter Josten and Marc Rousseau, with Marc Cote co-producing.

Highland Film Group will screen Witchboard at AFM in Las Vegas next week, along with supernatural horror film Rosario and Josh Duhamel action comedy London Calling.

“Witchboard is a chilling new take on a beloved horror classic. With slick looks, it’s a nod to the practical effects-driven horror movies of the late ’90s and beyond,” said Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser.

“Chuck Russell has expertly crafted a gripping and tense horror thriller that pulls its audience into the intoxicating dangers of the supernatural,” added Highland Film Group COO Delphine Perrier.

The company’s current slate includes Justin Chadwick’s action thriller Sierra Madre starring Kiefer Sutherland; action crime thriller Wardriver with Dane DeHaan and Sasha Calle; John Stalberg, Jr.’s Muzzle: City Of Wolves starring Aaron Eckhart; and Joe Carnahan’s survival thriller Not Without Hope starring Zachary Levi and Josh Duhamel.