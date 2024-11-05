Highland Film Group has bolstered its AFM slate with international sales rights to romantic comedy The Pet-Nup on behalf of Rosario producers Javier Chapa and Phillip Braun of Mucho Mas Media.

Production is scheduled to begin in early 2025 in Arkansas on the story of a divorced man who shares custody of his Pomeranian and falls for a fellow dog owner, resulting in a madcap scheme to steal his own pet. Elaine del Valle directs from a screenplay by Tate Elizabeth Hanyok.

Gregg Sulkin (Marvel’s Runaways), Halston Sage (Twentieth Century Fox’s Paper Towns), Emeraude Toubia (Amazon’s With Love), Jaime Pressly (DreamWorks’ I Love You Man) and Annie Gonzalez (Focus Feature’s Drive Away Dolls) star.

Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier serve as executive producers for Highland Film Group, with Sherrese Clarke Soares for HarbourView Equity Partners, Kristopher Wynne, and Robert Muñoz.

“We have a terrific ensemble cast of brilliant actors who will deliver the humour and romance in this heartwarming take on the complicated bonds between a man, his four-legged best friend, and his ex,” said Highland CEO Fraser. “We are delighted to be embarking on our next collaboration with Mucho Mas’ talented producers Javier Chapa and Phillip Braun and introduce this deeply relatable project with broad audience appeal to our buyers,” added Highland COO Perrier.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Highland Film Group on this heartfelt and hilarious story,” said Chapa. “With this amazing cast and the universal love we all have for our pets and our loved ones, The Pet-Nup is sure to be relatable and irresistible to audiences all over the world.”

Highland Film Group’s current slate includes Chuck Russell’s horror-thriller Witchboard; the action crime thriller Wardriver starring Dane DeHaan and Sasha Calle; John Stalberg Jr.’s Muzzle: City Of Wolves starring Aaron Eckhart; and Joe Carnahan’s survival thriller Not Without Hope starring Zachary Levi and Josh Duhamel.