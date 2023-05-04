Rising star Emeraude Toubia from Freeform’s series Shadowhunters and Amazon Studios rom-com series With Love is set to star in the high-concept horror Rosario, which Highland Film Group represents for worldwide sales and will introduce to Cannes buyers.

Mucho Mas Media is financing and producing the film, with production scheduled to start in June in Bogotá, Colombia, and New York City.

Felipe Vargas, a 2021 DGA Student Film Award-winner for his viral horror short Milk Teeth, will make his feature directorial debut from a screenplay by Alan Trezza (We Summon The Darkness).

Toubia will play the titular character, a successful stockbroker on Wall Street forced to spend the night with the body of her estranged grandmother Griselda who has died abruptly.

Awaiting the arrival of the ambulance during a snowstorm Rosario is stuck inside the apartment and must contend with unfriendly neighbours and supernatural forces that have possessed Griselda, unleashing a deadly family curse spanning generations.

Silk Mass’ Jon Silk and Mucho Mas’ Javier Chapa and Phillip Braun are producing Rosario, while Highland Film Group’s Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier serve as executive producers alongside Toubia, Bruce Barshop, Vincent Cordero, and Simon Wise.

“Growing up on my grandmother’s campfire tales of witchcraft and the macabre, I’m thrilled to bring to life this terrifying story of an evil family curse,” said Vargas. “It’s an honour to film this rollercoaster ride of horror in my home country of Colombia alongside an extraordinary team.”

Highland Film Group’s current sales slate includes Joe Carnahan’s survival thriller Not Without Hope starring Zachary Levi; Simon West’s action comedy Old Guy with Christoph Waltz; and sci-fi thriller The Astronaut starring Emma Roberts and Laurence Fishburne.