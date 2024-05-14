Studiocanal ex-Orange Studio (sic), the sales company in transition following Canal+’s acquisition of Orange Studio and OCS earlier this year, has taken on All For One, the anticipated second feature from Camera d’Or-winning Divines director Houda Benyamina.

The comedy drama reteams Beyamina with Divines actresses Oulaya Amamra and Déborah Lukumuena who star alongside Daphné Patakia and Sabrina Ouazani. Set in France in 1625, All For One is a feminist retelling of The Three Musketeers and follows four women tasked with protecting the Queen of France.

Orange Studio’s head of sales Charlotte Boucon will be at the market selling the film, formerly an Orange title, under the Studiocanal banner along with Jessica Palud’s Competition entry Being Maria about Maria Schneider’s experience in The Last Tango In Paris, and Daniel Auteuil’s Out of Competition title An Ordinary Case, starring Auteuil alongside Gregory Gadebois and Sidse Babett-Knudsen.

Amamra is in Cannes headlining Emma Benestan’s Critics’ Week closing night fantasy Western genre film Animale.