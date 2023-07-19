Universal Pictures’ How To Train Your Dragon and Orion Pictures and Plan B’s Hedda starring Tessa Thompson have both delayed the start of production in the UK as a result of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

The live-action version of the 2010 feature animation How To Train Your Dragon was due to start filming in Belfast’s Titanic Studios from August. It was slated for a March 2025 release.

The cast announced so far include US actors Mason Thames and Nico Parker while Dean DeBlois, who wrote the screenplays for the original animated trilogy, makes his directorial debut. Marc Platt Productions produces alongside Universal Pictures.

Last month, Blade Runner 2099 also delayed production in Northern Ireland due to the WGA strike.

Screen also understands Nia DaCosta’s Hedda, an adaptation of the Henrik Ibsen play, has been delayed. It was due to start filming in the UK later this summer. Produced by Orion Pictures, Plan B Entertainment and Viva Maude, US actor Thompson co-stars with the UK’s Callum Turner and Nicholas Pinnock, Ireland’s Eve Hewson and Germany’s Nina Hoss.