Veteran Taiwanese actor King Jieh-Wen, Taiwanese rapper-turned-actor Hsueh Shih-Ling and Indonesian singer-actor Angga Yunanda will head the cast of Lim Lung-Yin’s Malice, it was announced at the ACFM in Busan today (October 9).

The film is a Taiwan-Indonesia-Czech Republic co-production. Principal photography is scheduled for April 2024 in Taiwan, Malaysia and Indonesia.

The story centres on a sea captain, his younger son and a nameless boy who set sail to look for the giant swordfish that killed the captain’s elder son four years ago. While on stage at a press event in Busan today, Taiwanese director Lim described the project as “a road movie of the sea” and explained that the hunters will become the hunted as the fish starts to follow them.

To prepare for their physically demanding roles, the three actors will start fisherman training on the high sea in Taiwan next week, including how to use a harpoon.

The film is produced by Ivy Shen along with Lim’s Tydal Productions (Taiwan), Michal Sikora’s Prague-based Lonely Production, Taiwan-based Malaysian Kuek Shee Heng’s Aview Images and Yulia Evina Bhara’s KawanKawan Media from Indonesia.

Director Lim studied directing at the national film school FAMU of the Czech Republic. His feature debut Ohong Village won the Ciputti prize at Torino’s main competition in 2019.

Hsueh was named best supporting actor at BIFF’s Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards last night. In 2021, he won both best actor in a TV series for Born Into Loving Hands and best supporting actor in a mini-series/TV film for HBO Asia’s Workers at the Golden Bell Awards.

King is a three-time winner of best supporting actor at the Golden Bell Awards in the mini-series category. He was nominated for best actor at the Taipei Film Awards for Ohong Village.

Indonesian singer-actor Angga has a strong following on social media with almost 11 million followers on Instagram. He was seen in Toronto title Andragogy last month and further film credits include Stealing Raden Saleh.