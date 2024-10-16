Hyde Park International will launch sales at the AFM in Las Vegas next month on the road trip comedy Northbound starring Oscar-nominated Bruce Dern.

Screen has obtained a first-look image from the film, which GateHouse Productions shot in Canada and is now in post targeting a release and awards attention in 2025.

Dern plays Arthur, an 80-something maverick inspired by director William Scoular’s father, who persuades his grandson Kevin to help him escape from his nursing home.

The pair then drive from Arizona to Canada and mayhem ensues. When they pick up mysterious stranger, bullets fly and love blossoms on their madcap journey to redemption.

Hunter Parrish and Julia Fox also star and the cast includes Joanna Cassidy, Graham Greene, Dylan Baker, Russell Peters, and Walter Borden.

Dern earned an Academy Award lead actor nomination for Nebraska in 2014 and a supporting actor nod for Coming Home in 1979. One of the most respected actors in Hollywood, Dern’s credits include the 1975 adaptation of The Great Gatsby, Silent Running, Black Sunday, They Shoot Horses, Don’t They, and The Hateful Eight and other Quentin Tarantino films.

Northbound is based on an original screenplay by Ashlin Halfnight Producers are GateHouse Productions’ Saad Siddiqui and Scoular, Lumanity’s Robert Budreau; and Jason Jallet, and Andrew Bronfman. Executive producers are Wendy La Brier, and Jonathan Bronfman for Beyond The Frame

GateHouse is developing a period biopic about the life of celebrated concert pianist Paul Wittgenstein, in addition to the limited series Blood Money and Academy.