Munich-based sales house Playmaker has closed several deals on GunHil’s animated sequel Ploey 2 – The Legend Of The Winds ahead of the Cannes Market (May 14-22).

The Icelandic feature sold to ADS Service in the Czech Republic, Idea Film in Romania and UFD in Ukraine.

The film’s predecessor Ploey – You Never Fly Alone is Iceland’s biggest hit at the international box office. The sequel centres around a young plover bird who gathers a team to fight off the evil Ice Queen threatening the arrival of spring.

It is produced by GunHil in co-production with Vivi Films and supported by the Icelandic Film Centre. Gunnar Karlsson returns to direct.

Ploey 2 previously sold to France (KMBO), Poland (Kinoswiat), Greece (Neo Films), MENA (Selim Ramia), Baltics (GPI), Bulgaria (Pro Films), Former Yugoslavia (Blitz Film), and Turkey (Bir Film).