IDFA Forum (November 17-20), the co-production and co-financing market of International Documentary Festival Amsterdam (IDFA), has unveiled the line-up for its 2024 edition, with projects from Aliona van der Horst and Eva Mulad among the selection.

IDFA Forum consists of the Forum Pitch, Producer Connection, Rough Cut Presentations, and IDFA DocLab Forum strands. This year’s 55-strong selection is dominated by women filmmakers across all formats, according to the organisers

Among attendees in the Forum Pitch and Producer Connection is Russian-Dutch director Aliona van der Horst, whose Gerlach (co-directed with Luuk Bouwman) won the IDFA award for best Dutch film in 2023. Her next project The Return focuses on the experiences of a charismatic elderly couple in Kyiv, as they navigate questions of belonging and identity,

Also back at IDFA is Danish documentary veteran Eva Mulad with new project House Of The Holy Father, co-directed with Andreas Koefoed, which uses fiction and documentary to explore the murky world of the notorious Christian sect Faderhuset - and will involve two of Denmark’s best known actors, Trine Dyrholm and David Dencik.

Among projects from emerging directors, Ruoyun Chen will present People’s Republic Of Letters, exploring the plight young Chinese poets either residing in diaspora or contemplating it, and Turkish-based project Your Honour from Bircan Birol, which looks at growing authoritarianism within the country.

Another potentially provocative selection is Kristof Bilsen’s The Apologist, which explores the ritual of the public apology and how it shapes society.

Several titles focus on the war in the Middle East, among them Francesca Tosarelli and Kamal Al Azraq’s The West Bank Project.

Rough cut presentations include the IDFA Bertha Fund-supported project Do You Love Me by Lana Daher, an archive based doc exploring the inner lives of different generations in Lebanon from the 1970s to the present.

Also in the Rough Cut section is The Eternal Soldier by Aleksandar Nikolic, again archive based and using footage of soldiers to conjure up a story of a timeless character who keeps rising from his grave to battle in yet another war.

Issa’s House by Tomer Heymann, set in the West Bank, is in Rough Cut having been pitched at last year’s Forum.

Dutch director Tom Fassaert, whose A Family Affair opened IDFA in 2015, will be presenting his new project, Between Brothers.

Alongside the Forum events, IDFA’s Docs for Sale, running November 16-20, will showcase the best recent documentary films, series, and shorts looking for distribution and exhibition.

820 projects were submitted this year.

Forum Pitch Overview

Burning Daddy, dir. Tana Gilbert

Untitled Chilean Documentary, dir. Carola Fuentes

Concrete Land, dir. Asmahan Bkerat

Dry Sky, dir. Ibrahim Omar

Home Movie, dir. Anu Czerwiński

House of the Holy Father, dir. Eva Mulvad, Andreas Koefoed

In Front of Us, dir. Inna Sahakyan

Nanyang, dir. Enrico Parenti

Queen of the Stone Age, dir. David Bernet

Replica, dir. Chouwa Liang

The Apologist, dir. Kristof Bilsen

The Beauty of Errors, dir. Jukka Kärkkäinen

The Eighth Continent, dir. Luuk Bouwman, Tomas Kaan

Confidential project, dir. collective of filmmakers from Afghanistan

The Return, dir. Aliona van der Horst

The Road, dir. Cécile Allegra, Antarès Bassis

The Way We Move, dir. Nicolas Davenel, Vanessa Dumont

Transparency Booth: Echoes of the Future, dir. Anna Kapustina, Alexander Mihalkovich

The West Bank Project, dir. Francesca Tosarelli and Kamal Al Azraq

Your Honour, dir. Bircan Birol

Producers Connection

As Red as Water, dir. Fabrizio Albertini

Chunyu: A Death Foretold, dir. Fan Yang

Clones In Heat, dir. Andrew Moir,

Expelled, dir. Tudor Platon

For Those Who Will Inherit The Earth, dir. Sara Hatira

Green Gold, dir. Selim Benzeghia, Ivonne Serna

How Love Moves, dir. Pallavi Paul

Looking for the Mermaid, dir. Yara Costa

Matriarchy, dir. Zara Arrehed

People’s Republic of Letters, dir. Ruoyun Chen

The Long Rescue, dir. Jennifer Huang

Untitled KQT Project, dir. Patrick Lee

Rough-Cut Presentations

Between Brothers, dir. Tom Fassaert

Copan, dir. Carine Wallauer

Crocodile, dir. Pietra Brettkelly

Do You Love Me, dir. Lana Daher

The Eternal Soldier, dir. Aleksandar Nikolic

Issa’s House, dir. Tomer Heymann

Whispers in May, dir. Dongnan Chen

IDFA DocLab Forum

Amorphous, dir. May Abdalla

Atomic Paradise: The Unseen Horizon, dir. John Harvey

Battlefield of Dreams, dir. Floor Houwink ten Cate

Beyond? dir. Yango González

From Memory, dir. John Nathan, Damian Hale

Homeing: Lost&Found Bureau, dir. Maria Kremer

I M U, dir. Juul van der Laan

Lady Lazarus, dir. Willemiek Kluijfhout

Normandie: A Documentary Video Game, dir. Sam Butin

Slipstreaming, dir. Giuseppe Chico

The Four Floors of Faneuil Hall, dir. Simon Wood, Meghna Singh

The Library of All Possible Things, dir. Maria Laura Ruggiero, Ana Fraile

The Time of a Moment, dir. Kate Voet, Victor Maes

to the other side… dir. Oliver Czeslik

Trolls vs Elves, dir. Aleks Rydzkowska