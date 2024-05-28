Dutch industry veteran Ido Abram is to take over as artistic director of the Netherlands Film Festival (NFF) in Utrecht.

Abram’s appointment was announced today [May 28] by the festival’s supervisory board and he will step into the role on July 1.

Abram has held several significant jobs within the Dutch industry including, most recently, as deputy director at Eye Film Museum and director of Dutch promotional film body SEE NL. He is a former director of Binger Filmlab and International Film Festival Rotterdam’s co-production market CineMart.

Together with business director Marjolijn Bronkhuyzen, Abram forms the new two-member leadership of the NFF.

Silvia van der Heiden, who has been general manager of the festival for six years, is leaving at the end of the month.

NFF is one of the big three festivals in the Netherlands alongside International Film Festival Rotterdam and The International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam. The festival hosts the Golden Calf awards, the main Dutch film awards. It also has an industry event, the Holland Film Meeting, focused on the promotion and development of Dutch audiovisual projects and professionals with international potential. The next edition of NFF runs from September 20-27.

Speaking to Screen, Abram said he will be responsible for programming, education, talent, professionals including the Holland Film Meeting and interactive, while Bronkhuyzen looks after the business side of the festival, including development, finance and HR. “But we work as a team. I put my nose in everything and so does she,” Abram commented.

Asked whether he is planning to expand the international-facing industry side of the festival, Abram refused to be drawn. “It is too early to say but you know me. I love Dutch cinema but Dutch cinema needs international partners and international platforms. If we can help with the Holland Film Meeting and together with all other partners like See NL and the [Netherlands] Film Fund, we won’t go out of the way of that,” Abram commented.

Ruurd Bierman, chairman of the supervisory board of the NFF, commented: “The NFF has established an ambitious multi-year plan in challenging times. With Ido, we have an experienced administrative team that will take on this job with enthusiasm.”