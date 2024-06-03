Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (May 31-June 2) Total gross to date Week 1. IF (Paramount) £1.6m £9.6m 3 2. The Garfield Movie (Sony) £1.3m £6.3m 2 3. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes (Disney) £1.1m £13.3m 4 4. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (Warner Bros) £963,053 £4.5m 2 5. The Fall Guy (Universal)

£523,218 £11m 5

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.27

Without a hot new tentpole release, this weekend’s UK-Ireland box office has been dominated by holdovers, with Paramount’s IF clinching the top spot, and The Garfield Movie overtaking Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

John Krasinski’s live action-animation hybrid IF has finally broken out of its second place slot in its third weekend on release, taking £1.6m, down 4% on its previous session, for an overall figure of £9.6m. The voice cast includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Steve Carrel, Matt Damon and George Clooney.

Sony clawed in £1.3m for The Garfield Movie in its second weekend, bringing its total up to £6.3m. Last weekend’s number one, Warner Bros’ Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, collected £963,053 in its second session, for a total of £4.5m.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes has £1.1m in its fourth weekend for Disney, totalling £13.3m.

The Fall Guy grossed £523,218 in its fifth weekend, down 31% on its previous session, carrying it over the £11m mark for Universal.

Warner Bros conjured up £393,788 from 524 locations for its 20th anniversary re-release of Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban, landing a £752 site average – the best performing new release of the weekend, albeit a repertory title.

Sony had a strong weekend for Susumu Mitsunaka’s sequel to the Haikyu!! anime TV series, Haikyu!!: The Dumpster Battle, which took £270,095 from 230 sites, for a site average of £1,174.

Studiocanal’s spider horror Sting brought in £208,643 from 484 sites in its first weekend, for a location average of £432. This figure creeps up to £230,588 including previews. Australian filmmaker Kian Roache-Turner’s feature follows a 12-year-old girl living in New York who forms a bond with a strange spider. This figure means it hasn’t quite caught up to last summer’s Aussie horror hit Talk To Me, that opened to £562,772 from 431 locations, for an average of £1,306.

Renny Harlin’s horror The Strangers: Chapter 1 added £161,235 in its third weekend for Lionsgate to a total of £1.6m.

Challengers continues to perform for Warner Bros, serving up £119,967 in its sixth weekend, for a cumulative figure of £6.2m.

Universal’s Kung Fu Panda 4, now on its 10th session, brought in £81,278, only a 5% slip on its previous weekend. Its overall UK-Ireland figure now stands at £21.7m.

Disney’s Young Woman And The Sea tells the true story of history-making swimmer Trudy Ederle, played by Daisy Ridley, who in 1926 swum the English channel, breaking the men’s record in the process. It opened to £64,000 from 80 sites this weekend, for a site average of £800.

Curzon’s 1980s Italy-set Cannes title La Chimera has brought in £61,694 in its fourth weekend for a running total of £589,159.

Bertrand Bonello’s sci-fi romance The Beast starring Lea Seydoux and George MacKay grossed £40,483 from 64 sites for Vertigo Releasing, for a site average of £633. It brought in an additional £18,113 from previews, for a total of £58,596 after its opening weekend.

Amy Winehouse biopic Back To Black continues to bring in audiences in its eighth weekend on release for Studiocanal, with £47,650 taking the film’s total to £12.2m.

Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In added £39,451 for Trinity Film/Cine Asia, bringing its cumulative figure up to £230,069.

Sony’s Korean horror Tarot added £19,675, for a £1.4m total in its sixth weekend.

Denis Chernov’s Russian family animation Little Monsters was out at 349 venues, with £18,941 from the box office at time of publication, but with many more sites to report. Including previews, the film has grossed £25,346.

Rose Glass’ Love Lies Bleeding grossed £14,998 in its fifth weekend for Lionsgate, with its total falling just shy of the £1m mark, at £927,425.

Entertainment Film added £10,811 for Alex Garland’s Civil War, taking it up to £6.4m.

Cycling drama Hard Miles, starring Matthew Modine, opened to £8,567 from 69 locations (with the majority of sites playing one daily show) for Munro Film, to a site average of £124.

Also debuting at the box office this weekend was Sharan Sharma’s Mr & Mrs. Mahi, a Hindi-language romantic sports drama starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor and released by Zee Studios, and Muayad Alayan’s A House In Jerusalem from Peccadillo Pictures.