IFC Films and Shudder have acquired North American, UK and Ireland, and Australia and New Zealand rights to Spooky Pictures and Image Nation Abu Dhabi’s sci-fi horror Menace in Cannes.

The deal reunites IFC Films and Shudder with the producers of previous releases Watcher and Late Night With The Devil, the latter of which became IFC Films’ highest-grossing opening weekend ever and is nearing $10m at the US box office.

IFC Films and Shudder will release Menace in 2025. Randall Okita, whose previous feature See For Me was released by IFC Films, directed the story starring Isabel May as a research student who has a psychotic breakdown and is remanded to the custody of her aunt and uncle in a small town.

When strange things start happening around her and people start disappearing, he boundaries between real and imagined become blurred.

Thom Eberhardt wrote the film and the producers are Spooky Pictures’ Roy Lee and Steven Schneider, Image Nation Abu Dhabi’s Derek Dauchy, The O Team’s Daniel Ostroff, with William Woods and Maddy Falle.

Executive producers include May through her Una Vaca Productions, Ben Ross, Rami Yasin, Tom Spriggs, and Stuart Ford.

Jason Ishikawa negotiated the deal for Cinetic Media with John Fremes for AGC on behalf of the filmmakers, and Emily Gotto on behalf of IFC Films and Shudder.