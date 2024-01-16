Imax has hired veteran Hollywood executive Anne Globe as Chief Marketing Officer, the company announced on Tuesday.

Globe, who has served as CMO of Skydance Media and Dreamworks Animation, will lead brand, film marketing, creative, and social media worldwide for entertainment technology platform.

She succeeds Denny Tu, who is leaving Imax after five years in the role.

As CMO of Skydance Media, Globe developed marketing and distribution strategies for key franchises including Mission: Impossible, Terminator, and Jack Reacher.

In her role at DreamWorks Animation, she oversaw marketing, distribution, and licensing for franchises including Kung Fu Panda, How To Train Your Dragon, Shrek, and Madagascar.

Imax CEO Rich Gelfond called Globe “a deeply versatile, experienced, and well-networked executive who has elevated creative work across virtually every medium in partnership with some of the most celebrated filmmakers and artists”.

Gelfond added, “2023 was a banner year for Imax in which the company demonstrated the breadth of awe-inspiring experiences it can deliver globally, and Anne’s leadership will be critical as we bring more diverse films and events to our fans than ever before.”

Globe said, “Imax has built an incredible brand that is admired and has real momentum worldwide, which creates a rare, valuable opportunity to push the envelope in how the company engages its audiences.”