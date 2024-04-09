Imax is to extend its partnerships in China and Thailand, expanding its growing presence in Asia with several new screens.

In China, the large-screen exhibitor has teamed with Bona Film Group to launch three new Imax with Laser systems, which are set to begin operation in 2026. The two companies have partnered since 2012 and this will bring the total number of Imax locations with Bona Film Group to 36. It marks the first deal between the two since the Covid pandemic.

In Thailand, Imax will launch a further three locations through its partnership with Major Cineplex. The deal will add Laser systems to the Bang Kapi district of Bangkok in 2024, with two additional locations in the Thai capital set to open in 2026 and 2027.

The announcements were made today at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Imax recorded a bumper year in China last year, earning more than $19m in the country from Oppenheimer, accounting for 30% of the film’s opening weekend box office on less than 1% of screens. Also in 2023, Frant Gwo’s Chinese sci-fi The Wandering Earth II took $52m and summer release Creation Of The Gods 1: Kingdom Of Storms delivered more than $32m. Overall, Imax achieved record box office over Chinese New Year of $61.3m.

Last October, it announced plans for 20 new theatres in China with partner Hengdian Films.

“Moviegoing has made a remarkable comeback in China,” said Imax CEO Rich Gelfond. “As Imax continues to expand further into Chinese films, local language releases from countries including Japan, and new experiences, it’s clear that our value proposition for Chinese moviegoers and the opportunity for our business in China are strong.”

The latest agreement in Thailand also highlights Imax’s rapid expansion across Southeast Asia.

It takes the large-screen format beyond the city centres and into the suburbs of Thailand’s capital. Major Cineplex is the largest exhibitor in the country with a growing regional presence and operates nine Imax locations across Thailand and Cambodia. The two companies have partners since 1998.

Major Cineplex CEO Vicha Poolvaraluck revealed that “more Thai films will be converted to Imax this year, further enriching the cinematic landscape in Thailand”.

Thailand ranks among the top five Asian markets for Imax in 2024. Last year was the highest grossing ever in the country for Imax with more than $5.4m in box office, driven in part by the company’s increased focus on local language titles in the country. The first Thai language Imax release, Tee Yod, was released in October 2023 and taken $500,000 at the box office to date.

As of the end of 2023, there were 1,772 Imax systems operating in 90 countries and territories.It has around 770 branded commercial locations in China, the most of any market worldwide.