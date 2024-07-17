India’s box office topped $600m (INR5.015bn) in the first six months of 2024, comfortably led by sci-fi action-adventure Kalki 2898 AD.

The cumulative gross box office from January to June was 3% higher than the same period in 2023, according to a report from Ormax Media.

Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, has taken $92.3m (INR7.72bn) since its release on June 27, representing 15% of the overall India box office.

This is more than three times the revenue of air force action film Fighter, which ranked second on $29m (INR2.43bn). Telugu superhero film Hanu-Man is in third with $28.7m (INR2.4bn).

The only non-Indian title in the top 10 is Hollywood action feature Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, which ranked seventh with $16.2m (INR1.36bn).

The report predicted that the second half of 2024 would perform better than the first, with a strong roster of titles including Pushpa 2: The Rule, Stree 2, Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, The Greatest Of All Time and Devara.

Notably, the chart did not feature any Tamil-language titles, having secured three slots in the same period last year.

However, the share of Malayalam-language films has increased to 15%, from 5% in the same period last year. In the first six months of 2024, Malayalam cinema – including Manjummel Boys, Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life and Aavesham – has already grossed more than its entire takings in 2023.

Telugu films managed to retain their share while Punjabi films have increased their share, due to the performance of Jatt & Juliet 3 in June.

India’s box office hit a record $1.47bn (INR122.3bn) in 2023 – a record that could be broken if the second half of 2024 performs as strongly as predicted.

Top 10 releases, Jan-June 2024 (local box office across all language versions)