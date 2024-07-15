Worldwide box office July 5-7

Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) Cume (world) 3-day (int’l) Cume (int’l) Territories 1. Despicable Me 4 (Universal) $132.6m $437.8m $88m $226.7m 79 2. Inside Out 2 (Disney) $70.9m $1.4bn $50.2m $777.5m 46 3. A Place Called Silence (Maoyan)

$30.6m $117.5m $30.6m $117.5m 1 4. Longlegs (various) $25.7m $25.7m $3.1m $3.1m 16 5. A Quiet Place: Day One (Paramount) $22.2m $220.7m $10.4m $104.5m 68 6. Fly Me To The Moon (Sony) $19m $19m $9m $9m 53 7. Indian 2 (Tamil) (various) $13.7m $13.7m $11.7m $11,7m 26 8. Twisters (Warner Bros) $11.5m $11.5m $11.5m $11.5m 38 9. Kingdom 4: The Return Of The Great General (Toho) $10.3m $10.3m $10.3m $10.3m 1 10. Bad Boys: Ride Or Die (Sony) $9.9m $378m $5.5m $193.1m 1

Credit: Comscore. All figures are estimates.

‘Despicable Me 4’ expands again – hits $434m

UPDATE: Illumination’s Despicable Me 4 rolled into five fresh markets at the weekend, expanding its global footprint from 74 to 79 territories. Just those five new markets – China, UK/Ireland, Germany, France and Austria – delivered an estimated $49.1m at the weekend: 56% of the international total for the weekend session, which generated a confirmed $85.7m.

The Universal release also grossed $43.6m in North America, down 42%. International holdover markets were down a collective 40%.

Those numbers bring the totals to date for Despicable Me 4 to $224.4m for international and $210.1m in North America, for a $434.5m worldwide haul to date. The weekend saw Despicable Me become the first animated film franchise to deliver a collective $5bn at the global box office, a feat the series has achieved across six films, including Minions and Minions: The Rise Of Gru. A seventh film – Minions 3 – has been announced for June 2027.

China was the top opener for Despicable Me 4 at the weekend, with a confirmed $17.4m – the second-biggest opener for the franchise in the territory (behind Despicable Me 3), and the biggest for a Hollywood studio animation since 2020.

UK/Ireland comes next with $11.4m, in line with Despicable Me 2 and Minions: The Rise Of Gru but behind Despicable Me 3 and Minions. Universal’s weekend estimate factored in a drop-off on Sunday evening for the Euros football final (which England lost to Spain). The upcoming six-week school holiday should see steady and sustained play for the Gru family adventure.

Germany delivered $9.1m – the territory’s biggest opening so far in 2024. France is next with $8.6m, while Austria began with $1.2m.

Among holdover markets, Mexico leads with a cumulative $23.9m, ahead of Australia ($22.4m), Brazil ($12.8m) and Spain ($10.3m).

Despicable Me 4 is chasing the franchise-leading $1.16bn total achieved in 2015 by Minions, or perhaps the $1.03bn reached by franchise runner-up Despicable Me 3 in 2017. Matching the $940m tally delivered by Minions: The Rise Of Gru in 2022 would also be an impressive feat.

The film will need to enjoy powerful traction across the summer to catch 2024’s big animation winner, Disney/Pixar’s Inside Out 2, which now stands at a mighty $1.35bn – the third-biggest animated film of all time at the global box office, behind only Frozen II ($1.45bn) and The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($1.36bn). The Inside Out 2 total pushes Disney past $2bn globally for 2024, fuelled by only three wide releases (the others are Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes and The First Omen).

Markets yet to open for Despicable Me 4 include Japan (July 19), South Korea (July 24) and Italy (August 21).

‘Longlegs’ hits global top 5 with $26m opening

Indie horror Longlegs has crashed the global box office chart in fourth place for the weekend, largely thanks to a powerful $22.6m estimated opening in North America – setting a record for distributor Neon. Including an estimated $3.1m for 15 international markets, the global debut is $25.7m.

Starring Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe, and directed by Osgood Perkins, Longlegs is beaten at the weekend worldwide box office only by Despicable Me 4, Inside Out 2 and Chinese hit A Place Called Silence (which added $30.6m for the weekend, and is now at $117.5m).

International markets for Longlegs include UK/Ireland, where the film reportedly grossed more than £1m ($1.3m) from Friday and Saturday alone for distributor Black Bear. Sunday will have shown a drop, given the adult audience skew and competition from the Euros final.

Longlegs opened bigger globally than star-driven romantic comedy Fly Me To The Moon, which is produced by Apple Original Films and distributed by Sony’s Columbia Pictures. The Scarlett Johansson/Channing Tatum film’s North America launch – an estimated $10.0m – is considered soft.

Fly Me To The Moon also landed in 52 international markets, delivering an estimated $9.0m.

US studios are taking renewed interest in the romantic comedy genre after Sony’s Anyone But You reached $220m worldwide earlier this year. Fly Me To The Moon does not look destined to reach those heights. Next key market to open is Japan, which begins this Friday (July 19).

‘Twisters’ spins out $11m in early markets

UPDATE: Warner Bros released Twisters in 38 international markets at the weekend – ahead of the North America launch, which is this Friday. The tornado film delivered a confirmed $11m, which in like-for-like markets is 33% ahead of 2014’s Into The Storm, and 31% ahead of 1996’s Twister. (These figures are not adjusted for inflation.)

Mexico leads with $3.2m, ahead of Australia with $2.5m.

A fair comparison for Twisters may be The Fall Guy from earlier this summer – both are related to existing IP (the 1980s TV show in the case of the latter), but neither are very reliant on that IP, especially for younger audiences. Twisters is so far 16% ahead of The Fall Guy in like-for-like markets.

The real box-office test for Twisters comes this week, with the film – starring Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos – blowing into UK/Ireland, France, Germany, Italy and Spain on Wednesday (July 17), followed by China and North America on Friday. Japan and South Korea follow in August.