John Williams, Nicholas Britell and Taylor Swift are among the first wave of nominees for the World Soundtrack Awards (WSA) 2023.

The winners will be announced at the 23rd edition of the World Soundtrack Awards on October 21 at the Film Fest Ghent in Belgium, during which the annual celebration of film music is held.

Williams is nominated in the film composer of the year category for his work on The Fabelmans and Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny. The veteran composer is up against Volker Bertelmann who won the Oscar for All Quiet On The Western Front as well as the first woman to ever win WSA composer of the year, Hildur Guðnadóttir, who is nominated this time for Women Talking and Tár

Britell is shortlisted in TV composer category once again for Succession in addition to his work on Disney series Andor. Danny Elfman and Chris Bacon are also nominated for Netflix’s Wednesday while other TV scores recognised include The White Lotus, The Last Of Us and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

In original song, Swift is nominated for ‘Carolina’ from Sony’s Where The Crawdads Sing alongside fellow musician Rihanna for ‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. For the second time since opening up eligibility in 2021, an original song from a TV series has been nominated – Amazon’s The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel for ‘Your Personal Trash Man Can’.

It was previously announced that Italian composer Nicola Piovani and US composer Laurence Rosenthal will receive lifetime achievement awards while Japanese musician Eiko Ishibashi – who won discovery of the year in 2022 for Drive My Car – will be the guest of honour.

The second wave of nominations will be announced early September.

World Soundtrack Awards 2023 - first nominations

Film Composer of the Year

Volker Bertelmann, War Sailor, All Quiet on the Western Front, Memory Of Water

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin, Catherine Called Birdy, To Catch a Killer

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Father & Soldier, Asteroid City, A Cooler Climate

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking, Tár

Daniel Pemberton, See How They Run, Enola Holmes 2, Amsterdam, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

John Williams, The Fabelmans, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Television Composer of the Year

Chris Bacon and Danny Elfman, Wednesday

Nicholas Britell, Andor, Succession S04

Bear McCreary, The Serpent Queen, The Witcher: Blood Origin, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Gustavo Santaolalla and David Fleming, The Last of Us

Cristobal Tapia de Veer and Kim Neundorf, The White Lotus S02

Best Original Song

’Carolina’, Where the Crawdads Sing, Taylor Swift

’Ciao Papa’, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz, Dominique “Solrey” Lemonnier, Gregory Mann

’Keep Rising’, The Woman King, Jessy Wilson, Jeremy Lutito, Angélique Kidjo

’Lift Me Up’, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Temilade Openiyi, Robyn Fenty (Rihanna), Ludwig Göransson, Ryan Coogler

’Your Personal Trash Man Can’, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel S05, Thomas Mizer, Curtis Moore, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cast