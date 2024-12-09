Indonesia’s Visinema Group has lined up its first original animated feature Jumbo for release during the week-long Hari Raya Puasa holiday in late March.

Hari Raya Puasa, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, is a key celebration for Muslims worldwide. In Indonesia, the holiday can be extended to nine days, making it a lucrative release window for the cinemas.

Produced by Visinema Studios for first-time feature director Ryan Adriandhy, Jumbo follows a chubby boy, nicknamed Jumbo, who embarks on an adventure along with a girl spirit to look for a stolen book, written by his late parents.

The film is also set for international release with US- and France-based Magic Fair handling international sales.

Indonesian films have accounted for a record 65% market share at the box office in 2024 to date.

Upcoming Visinema releases include Billy Christian’s Blood Debt, a supernatural suspense thriller co-produced by Visinema Pictures and Legacy Pictures on December 12, and Puguh P.S. Admaja’s musical romantic comedy Ambyar Mak Byar on January 9. The latter is produced by BION Studios (part of the Visinema Group) and Universal Mediatainment. It showcases campursari, a unique Indonesian music style that combines Western and traditional gamelan music.

The Visinema Group is one of Indonesia’s biggest entertainment companies. Its divisions comprise: film production company Visinema Pictures, BION Studios that focuses on making local stories, Visinema Studios dedicated to children and family content, including animations and puppet shows, TVOD Bioskop Online, Visinema Content for OTT originals, and script development outfit Skriptura.

“Through our six business streams, we strive to become a centre of excellence in all forms of storytelling for film and creative work,” said Herry B. Salim, group president and CEO of Visinema Studios

The Jakarta-based company participated in the inaugural JAFF Market, in Yogyakarta last week.