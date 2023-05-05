The 33rd annual Inside Out Toronto 2SLGBTQ+ Film Festival will open with Ira Sachs’ love triangle drama Passages and close with Tom Gustafson’s musical summer romance Glitter & Doom featuring the Indigo Girls and Missi Pyle.

The festival runs May 25-June 4 in-person and online and will showcase 107 films from 30 countries including 33 feature films and seven world premieres.

This year’s RE:Focus Gala selection is the Sundance Next Audience Award and Berlin Panorama Audience Award winner Kokomo City by D. Smith.

The Centerpiece Gala will host the world premiere of Lulu Wei’s Canadian documentary Supporting Our Selves, which profiles the Toronto-based philanthropic organisation Community One Foundation.

Among the highlights from Special Presentations are the Canadian premieres of Ally Pankiw’s SXSW entry I Used To Be Funny and Georgia Oakley’s Blue Jean, winner of 2022 Venice’s Giornate Degli Autori’s People’s Choice Award and best lead performance at the 2022 Bifas for Rosy McEwen.

There are world premieres for Loveleen Kaur’s music documentary Leilani’s Fortune about queer immigrant Ethiopian-Eritrean artist Witch Prophet, and Ian Gabriel’s father-son road movie Runs In The Family.