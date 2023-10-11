The body of Israeli filmmaker Yahav Winner was found yesterday evening (October 10) in the south Israel village of Kfar Aza.

Winner went missing on Saturday (October 7) after Hamas terrorists invaded his home. Winner was guarding the window of his family’s apartment to allow time for his wife, filmmaker Shaylee Atary, and their one-month-old daughter Shaya, to escape from the attackers.

Yahav’s body was found in Kfar Aza by the Israeli army. 15% of the population of the kibbutz were murdered in the attack.

Winner’s short film The Boy won the best cinematography prize at this year’s Tel Aviv International Students Film Festival.

Israeli sales and distribution company Go2Films confirmed Winner’s death to Screen.

In a statement, Go2Films said: “It is with immense sorrow that we share the devastating news that our beloved filmmaker, Yahav Winner, was found dead in Kfar Aza yesterday evening, after three days in which he was considered missing. The loss of Yahav has left an indelible void in our hearts, and we extend our deepest condolences to Shaylee Atary, his wife, his family, friends, and all who were touched by his artistry and spirit. Atary’s family and friends are currently gathering donations for her and Shaya, the daughter, who were left with nothing after the attack.

“In the wake of this tragedy, we find solace in the thought of celebrating Yahav’s life and work. Yahav’s short film, The Boy, unfolds a narrative that sheds light on life in Kfar Aza, the kibbutz of his upbringing, and numerous other Israeli villages along the border with Gaza. These communities have borne the heavy weight of losses during the ongoing attacks. The film won the Best Cinematography Award at the Tel Aviv International Students Film Festival and will be screened as part of the international competition at Filmschoolfest Munich. To honour his memory and bravery, we are committed to screening The Boy in as many places abroad as possible.”

For festivals and programmers who are interested, Go2Films will edit a new version of the film. This will include an introduction sharing Yahav’s story.

Winner’s wife Atary had recently returned from the San Sebastian Film Festival where she had premiered her most recent film Single Light as part of the Zabaltegi-Tabakalera section. Her previous film Neurim premiered at Cannes in 2020 as part of the Cinefondation section and was sold to Arte France.