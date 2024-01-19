Italian musician turned filmmaker Federico Zampaglione’s Sitges world premiere The Well has inked deals in 24 territories for UK genre specialist Jinga Sales.

Lighthouse Entertainment have acquired all rights for Germany, Austria and Switzerland; Media4Fun have inked for Poland and PFLUG for Japan; Star Entertainment will theatrically release in India, Pakistan, Sri-Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, Butan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan; and Suraya Filem will theatrically release in South East Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand, Philippines, Laos, Indonesia, East Timor, Myanmar, Cambodia and Vietnam).

The gothic horror is set in a remote Italian village, with Terrifier 2 star Lauren LaVera playing a young American art restorer hired to bring a medieval painting back to its former glory. “It’s a good old fashioned horror film with plenty of blood and gore,” said Zampaglione.

Stefano Masi of Italy’s Iperuranio Film produces, with cast including Claudia Gerini, Taylor Zaudtke, Melanie Gaydos and the late cult film star Giovanni Lombardo Radice in his final performance.