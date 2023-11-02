Jackrabbit Media is moving into US distribution with the release of Terence Krey’s witchcraft drama Summoners.

The film will premiere on the Nightstream genre TVoD platform before debuting on major digital platforms in December.

Summoners is about a former witch called back into the world of magic when a childhood friend requests her help in performing a dark spell.

The cast includes Christine Nyland, who co-wrote the screenplay with Krey, and genre veteran Larry Fessenden.

CEO Jack Campbell plans to release 10-12 films a year starting in 2024, comprising third-party acquisitions and in-house productions such as Ghosts Of Red Ridge, Lookout, and Split.

The company will offer consultancy services to producers and financiers to help them navigate the intricacies of the business.

Campbell said, “The launch of our domestic distribution arm marks an exciting chapter for Jackrabbit Media. Summoners is just the beginning of our commitment to bringing exceptional content to audiences. We are dedicated to offering a diverse range of high-quality films that resonate with viewers across various platforms.”

“In the ever-changing landscape of producing and selling independent genre films, we’re grateful and excited to work with Jackrabbit in figuring out what helps Summoners find its audience,” Krey said, “Jackrabbit’s years of expertise as a sales agent makes them a great partner in making sure the release is tailored to the film itself, in both conventional and unconventional ways.”

Jackrabbit is continuing sales on a slate that includes Storyboard Entertainment’s family adventure Treasure Trackers, and Eric Roberts in the western thriller 5 Outlaws, which is in post.