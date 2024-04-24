The Locarno Film Festival is set to honour filmmaker Jane Campion with the Pardo d’Onore Manor, its award for outstanding achievement in cinema.

The 77th edition of the festival will feature screenings of two of her titles selected by the director herself: An Angel At My Table (1990) and The Piano (1993), the latter presented in a new 4K restoration that will make its debut on the Piazza Grande.

The Pardo d’Onore Manor will be given to Campion on the evening of The Piano screening on August 16, and she will take part in a panel conversation the following day.

Campion is the first woman to win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival (for The Piano, ex acqueo with Chen Kaige’s Farewell My Concubine) and the first woman to be nominated twice for best director at the Academy Awards, winning once for The Power of the Dog (2021).

Locarno’s Pardo d’Onore Manor has been awarded to filmmakers such as Bernardo Bertolucci, Ken Loach, Jean-Luc Godard, Werner Herzog, Agnès Varda, Marco Bellocchio, Kelly Reichardt and, in 2023, Harmony Korine.

Giona A. Nazzaro, artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, said: “Jane Campion’s artistic freedom and willingness to take risks to find new and deeper insights into the richness and complexities of human experience make her an unparalleled point of reference for anybody who thinks of film as an instrument of expression and emancipation.

The Locarno Film Festival will take place from August 7 to 17.