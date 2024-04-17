Flanders Audiovisual Fund (VAF) has appointed Jasper Nijsmans as head of its promotion department Flanders Image, responsible for promoting Flemish talent and content abroad.

Nijsmans joined the international promotion department at VAF in 2017 as communications and press officer for Flanders Image.

More recently, he has been a project manager, responsible for the international promotion of documentaries, short films and immersive productions. He was also involved in the organisation of Connext, the annual film and series showcase event.

VAF received 26 applications for the head of promotion vacancy, which was opened in January. It followed the departure of Christian de Schutter, former managing director of Flanders Image, whose sudden removal from his role was announced in December.

Flanders Image will continue as the international promotion agency for the Flemish audiovisual industry on an international level, beginning with next month’s Cannes Film Market, where Flemish feature Julie Keeps Quiet has been selected for Critics Week. However, in a broadening of its mandate, it will also develop a domestic promotion operation, supporting the distribution of Flemish films in Belgium.

The selection process was led by a four-member panel consisting of Doreen Boonenkamp, former CEO of the Netherlands Film Fund, distribution executive Karin Beyens, and VAF directors Koen Van Bockstal and Frederik Beernaert.

“Jasper Nijsmans won us over unanimously with his clear vision of the objectives of VAF and Flanders Image. With Jasper at the helm comes a fresh perspective on the future of the promotion department, combined with solid experience and both knowledge and love of the sector,” said Koen Van Bockstal, CEO of VAF.