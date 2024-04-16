Jeff Skoll, the billionaire philanthropist who launched Participant 20 years ago to champion socially conscious films, is closing down the impact producer-financier behind Spotlight, Roma, and Green Book.



In a memo to staff on Tuesday morning eBay co-founder Skoll said, ”I founded Participant with the mission of creating world-class content that inspires positive social change, prioritizing impact alongside commercial sustainability. Since then, the entertainment industry has seen revolutionary changes in how content is created, distributed and consumed.”

The statement hinted at what may have driven the Canadian’s “very difficult decision”. Studios and streamers are scrutinising their spend more than ever, and it has become harder for niche and demanding work to stand out in a challenged theatrical landscape, let alone on a streaming platform.

Screen understands the approximately 100-strong staff are not departing immediately, although sources connected to the company did not elaborate. According to Variety, which broke the story, a skeleton staff will continue to oversee the library and ongoing projects.

Participant was led since 2015 by CEO David Linde who turned around a company which, despite investment from a billionaire, had struggled with the bottom line.

Linde reduced the workforce and closed the ailing cable channel Pivot. Under the tenure of the well-connected former Universal chairman, Participant enjoyed success with the likes of Roma, and the $320m global box office smash Green Book.

Tuesday’s shock news removes a pioneering supporter of film and television that addressed pressing societal and humanitarian issues. Other companies have followed in its footsteps, like Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, and Ava DuVernay’s Array.

Since inception, Participant (at the time it was called Participant Media) has released 135 features, half of which were documentaries, which combined for $3.3bn at the pre-pandemic global box office; and five series; won 21 Oscars including two for best picture (Spotlight and Green Book) and garnered 86 nominations; and won 18 Emmys out of 62 nominations.

Filmmaking partners have included Steven Spielberg on Lincoln, Alfonso Cuaron on Roma, Tom McCarthy on Spotlight, and Davis Guggenheim on An Inconvenient Truth – Participant’s breakout success which won the best documentary Oscar in 2007.

Participant’s film roster includes Steven Soderbergh’s Contagion, George Clooney’s Good Night, And Good Luck., Robert Kenner’s Food, Inc., Shaka King’s Judas And The Black Messiah, Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s Flee, RBG from Julie Cohen and Betsy West, and most recently John Ridley’s Shirley on Netflix.

The company’s films have contributed to movements that have made significant impact: An Inconvenient Truth sparked conversation around climate change; Roma helped Mexican lawmakers pass legislation to protect domestic workers in Mexico; Dark Waters played a part in the US and European leaders addressing forever chemicals in water; and Judas And The Black Messiah spurred US politicians, educators and community partners to honour the legacy of the Black Panther Party and the work of chairman Fred Hampton.

Skoll’s memo appears in full below: