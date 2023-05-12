Javier Bardem will receive the Donostia Award of the 71st San Sebastian International Film Festival, which is taking place in Spain from September 22-30.

The Donostia is the festival’s most prestigious award, recognising the Spanish actor’s career and contributions to cinema. Bardem will be presented with the award at the opening gala, marking 30 years since his first visit to the festival.

San Sebastian has also unveiled its poster for the 71st edition, which features photographs of the actor and pays tribute to his ability to morph into different characters.

Known for Skyfall and No Country For Old Men, Bardem has garnered more than a hundred awards throughout his career, including an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a Bafta.

He is the sixth Spanish actor to receive the award, following Fernando Fernán Gómez (1999), Paco Rabal (2001), Antonio Banderas (2008), Carmen Maura (2013) and Penélope Cruz (2019).