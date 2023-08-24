Films from Jean-Luc Godard, Delphine Girard and Bas Devos will screen in San Sebastian International Film Festival’s (SSIFF, September 22-30) Zabaltegi-Tabakalera, a strand of the festival free of style or length constraints.
Godard’s posthumous short film Trailer Of The Film That Will Never Exist: ‘Phony Wars’, which premiered in Cannes, will open the strand alongside Yui Kiyohara’s debut Remerging Every Night which first screened at Berlinale.
Girard’s debut Through The Night is developed from her Oscar-nominated short A Sister (2020) and will premiere at Venice before heading to San Sebastian.
The line-up also includes the world premieres of Ion de Sosa’s Mamantula; Andrés Di Tella’s Mixtape La Pampa; Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Silan; Kohei Igarashi’s Two Of Us; and Rati Oneli’s short We Are Hollow Men.
Many of the other films first premiered at Berlinale including Bas Devos’ Here, which won best film at Encounters; Paul B. Preciado’s Orlando, My Political Biography, which picked up a special mention; and Ulises de la Orden’s documentary The Trial, which will close Zabaltegi-Tabakalera.
The selection will screen 25 films in total, fifteen features, eight shorts and two medium-length films, with all titles competing for the Zabaltegi-Tabakalera Award of €20,000 shared between the director (€6,000) and distributor of the film in Spain (€14,000).
The full SSIFF line-up will be announced on Friday (August 24).
Zabaltegi-Tabakalera 2023
Trailer of the Film That Will Never Exist: ‘Phony Wars’ (Fr-Switz) - opening night film, short
Dir. Jean-Luc Godard
Remembering Every Night (Jap) - opening night film
Dir. Yui Kiyohara
The Trial (Arg-Nor-Fr-It) - closing night film
Dir. Ulises De La Orded
Nights Gone By (Switz-Sp)
Dir. Alberto Martin Menacho
Even Though It’s Night (Sp-Fr)
Dir. Guillermo Garcia Lopez
The Yellow Cocoon Shell (Sing-Viet-Fr-Sp)
Dir. An Pham Thien
Grace (Rus)
Dir. Ilya Povolotsky
Camping Du Lac (Bel-Fr)
Dir. Élenore Santagnan
Contadores (Sp) - short film
Dir. Irati Gorostidi
Short Story (China)
Dir. Wu Lang
The Human Surge 3 (Arg-Port-Neth-Tai-Bra-China)
Dir. Eduardo WIlliams
We Are The Hollow Men (Georgia) - short film
Dir. Rati Oneli
Here (Bel)
Dir. Bas Devos
The Island (Fr)
Dir. Damien Manivel
La Palisada (Ukr)
Dir. Philip Sotnychenko
The Delinquents (Arg-Chile-Bra-Lux)
Dir. Rodrigo Moreno
Mamantula (Ger-Sp)
Dir. Ion De Sosa
Mixtape La Pampa (Arg-Chile)
Dir. Andres Di Tella
Single Light (Isr)
Dir. Shaylee Atary
Orlando, My Political Biography (Fr)
Dir. Paul B. Preciado
Oyu (Jap)
Dir. Atsushi Hirai
Through The Night (Bel-Fr-Can)
Dir. Delphine Girard
Two Of Us (Jap-Fr)
Dir. Kohei Igarashi
Silan (Fr)
Dir. Ashmita Guha Neogi
Absence (China)
Dir. Wu Lang
