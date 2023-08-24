Here

Source: Berlin International Film Festival

‘Here’

Films from Jean-Luc Godard, Delphine Girard and Bas Devos will screen in San Sebastian International Film Festival’s (SSIFF, September 22-30) Zabaltegi-Tabakalera, a strand of the festival free of style or length constraints.

Godard’s posthumous short film Trailer Of The Film That Will Never Exist: ‘Phony Wars’, which premiered in Cannes, will open the strand alongside Yui Kiyohara’s debut Remerging Every Night which first screened at Berlinale.

Girard’s debut Through The Night is developed from her Oscar-nominated short A Sister (2020) and will premiere at Venice before heading to San Sebastian. 

The line-up also includes the world premieres of Ion de Sosa’s Mamantula; Andrés Di Tella’s Mixtape La Pampa; Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Silan; Kohei Igarashi’s Two Of Us; and Rati Oneli’s short We Are Hollow Men.

Many of the other films first premiered at Berlinale including Bas Devos’ Here, which won best film at Encounters; Paul B. Preciado’s Orlando, My Political Biography, which picked up a special mention; and Ulises de la Orden’s documentary The Trial, which will close Zabaltegi-Tabakalera.

The selection will screen 25 films in total, fifteen features, eight shorts and two medium-length films, with all titles competing for the Zabaltegi-Tabakalera Award of €20,000 shared between the director (€6,000) and distributor of the film in Spain (€14,000).

The full SSIFF line-up will be announced on Friday (August 24).

Zabaltegi-Tabakalera 2023

Trailer of the Film That Will Never Exist: ‘Phony Wars’ (Fr-Switz) - opening night film, short
Dir. Jean-Luc Godard

Remembering Every Night (Jap) - opening night film
Dir. Yui Kiyohara 

The Trial (Arg-Nor-Fr-It) - closing night film
Dir. Ulises De La Orded 

Nights Gone By (Switz-Sp)
Dir. Alberto Martin Menacho

Even Though It’s Night (Sp-Fr)
Dir. Guillermo Garcia Lopez 

The Yellow Cocoon Shell (Sing-Viet-Fr-Sp)
Dir. An Pham Thien 

Grace (Rus)
Dir. Ilya Povolotsky 

Camping Du Lac (Bel-Fr)
Dir. Élenore Santagnan 

Contadores (Sp) - short film
Dir. Irati Gorostidi

Short Story (China)
Dir. Wu Lang

The Human Surge 3 (Arg-Port-Neth-Tai-Bra-China)
Dir. Eduardo WIlliams

We Are The Hollow Men (Georgia) - short film
Dir. Rati Oneli 

Here (Bel)
Dir. Bas Devos

The Island (Fr)
Dir. Damien Manivel

La Palisada (Ukr)
Dir. Philip Sotnychenko 

The Delinquents (Arg-Chile-Bra-Lux)
Dir. Rodrigo Moreno 

Mamantula (Ger-Sp)
Dir. Ion De Sosa 

Mixtape La Pampa (Arg-Chile)
Dir. Andres Di Tella

Single Light (Isr)
Dir. Shaylee Atary 

Orlando, My Political Biography (Fr)
Dir. Paul B. Preciado 

Oyu (Jap)
Dir. Atsushi Hirai 

Through The Night (Bel-Fr-Can)
Dir. Delphine Girard 

Two Of Us (Jap-Fr)
Dir. Kohei Igarashi

Silan (Fr)
Dir. Ashmita Guha Neogi 

Absence (China)
Dir. Wu Lang 

 

Topics