Films from Jean-Luc Godard, Delphine Girard and Bas Devos will screen in San Sebastian International Film Festival’s (SSIFF, September 22-30) Zabaltegi-Tabakalera, a strand of the festival free of style or length constraints.

Godard’s posthumous short film Trailer Of The Film That Will Never Exist: ‘Phony Wars’, which premiered in Cannes, will open the strand alongside Yui Kiyohara’s debut Remerging Every Night which first screened at Berlinale.

Girard’s debut Through The Night is developed from her Oscar-nominated short A Sister (2020) and will premiere at Venice before heading to San Sebastian.

The line-up also includes the world premieres of Ion de Sosa’s Mamantula; Andrés Di Tella’s Mixtape La Pampa; Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Silan; Kohei Igarashi’s Two Of Us; and Rati Oneli’s short We Are Hollow Men.

Many of the other films first premiered at Berlinale including Bas Devos’ Here, which won best film at Encounters; Paul B. Preciado’s Orlando, My Political Biography, which picked up a special mention; and Ulises de la Orden’s documentary The Trial, which will close Zabaltegi-Tabakalera.

The selection will screen 25 films in total, fifteen features, eight shorts and two medium-length films, with all titles competing for the Zabaltegi-Tabakalera Award of €20,000 shared between the director (€6,000) and distributor of the film in Spain (€14,000).

The full SSIFF line-up will be announced on Friday (August 24).

Zabaltegi-Tabakalera 2023

Trailer of the Film That Will Never Exist: ‘Phony Wars’ (Fr-Switz) - opening night film, short

Dir. Jean-Luc Godard

Remembering Every Night (Jap) - opening night film

Dir. Yui Kiyohara

The Trial (Arg-Nor-Fr-It) - closing night film

Dir. Ulises De La Orded

Nights Gone By (Switz-Sp)

Dir. Alberto Martin Menacho

Even Though It’s Night (Sp-Fr)

Dir. Guillermo Garcia Lopez

The Yellow Cocoon Shell (Sing-Viet-Fr-Sp)

Dir. An Pham Thien

Grace (Rus)

Dir. Ilya Povolotsky

Camping Du Lac (Bel-Fr)

Dir. Élenore Santagnan

Contadores (Sp) - short film

Dir. Irati Gorostidi

Short Story (China)

Dir. Wu Lang

The Human Surge 3 (Arg-Port-Neth-Tai-Bra-China)

Dir. Eduardo WIlliams

We Are The Hollow Men (Georgia) - short film

Dir. Rati Oneli

Here (Bel)

Dir. Bas Devos

The Island (Fr)

Dir. Damien Manivel

La Palisada (Ukr)

Dir. Philip Sotnychenko

The Delinquents (Arg-Chile-Bra-Lux)

Dir. Rodrigo Moreno

Mamantula (Ger-Sp)

Dir. Ion De Sosa

Mixtape La Pampa (Arg-Chile)

Dir. Andres Di Tella

Single Light (Isr)

Dir. Shaylee Atary

Orlando, My Political Biography (Fr)

Dir. Paul B. Preciado

Oyu (Jap)

Dir. Atsushi Hirai

Through The Night (Bel-Fr-Can)

Dir. Delphine Girard

Two Of Us (Jap-Fr)

Dir. Kohei Igarashi

Silan (Fr)

Dir. Ashmita Guha Neogi

Absence (China)

Dir. Wu Lang