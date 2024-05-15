Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Famke Janssen will star in Renny Harlin’s crime thriller The Postcard Killer for Highland Film Group, which is financing and handling sales.

The project marks the sequel to 2020’s The Postcard Killings, which featured the same leads, and brings a new adventure for Morgan’s NYPD detective Jacob Kanon as he attempts to rescue his ex-wife after she is kidnapped by a new killer on a brutal spree across Europe. The cast also includes Naomi Battrick.

Production is scheduled to start this autumn on location in London, Madrid, Florence and Latvia.

Luke Garrett adapted the screenplay based on the novel The Postcard Killings by James Patterson and Liza Marklund.

Miriam Segal of Good Films Collective is producing, with Patterson, Bill Robinson, Patrick Santa, Kia Jam, Roman Kopelevich, Ricardo Neri and Vladimir Artemenko, JP Pettinato, Johanna Harlin, and Highland Film Group on board as executive producers.

“Every page of this screenplay is channelling Hitchcock and Brian de Palma,” said Harlin. “This is the genre I’ve loved since childhood. Our sexy European locations will provide a backdrop for a visual feast.”

The Postcard Killings streamed on Netflix in January reached number one on the platform’s viewership list.