Jim Broadbent, Jamie Demetriou, Eve Hewson and Greta Gerwig are among a large cast influx joining Noah Baumbach’s upcoming untitled feature at Netflix.

Also joining the previously announced George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, Billy Crudup and Riley Keough are Lars Eidnger, Grace Edwards, Patsy Ferran, Thaddea Graham, Josh Hamilton, Isla Fisher, Stacy Keach, Nicôle Lecky, Emily Mortimer, Louis Partridge, Alba Rohrwacher, Charlie Rowe, and Patrick Wilson.

Baumbach and Mortimer are co-writing the drama and Baumbach, Amy Pascal, and David Heyman serve as producers.

Plot points remain under wrap.

Baumbach has an exclusive deal with Netflix, with who he previously directed Marriage Story, The Meyerowitz Stories, and White Noise.