The San Sebastian film festival (September 20-28) has added four titles to its official selection, including Modi - Three Days On The Wing Of Madness, directed by Johnny Depp.

The film will premiere out of competition, and sees Riccardo Scamarcio play Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. It also stars Stephen Graham, Al Pacino and Antonia Desplat. Depp was given a lifetime achievement award by the festival in 2021.

It marks Depp’s second feature as director after The Brave, which premiered in Competition at Cannes in 1997.

In special screenings, Cannes general delegate Thierry Frémaux will present Lumiere! The Adventure Continues, a sequel to Lumière! The Adventure Begins, which reveals another hundred restored Lumière films.

Two new titles have also joined the New Directors strand.

Switzerland’s Piet Baumgartner, who made his feature directorial debut in 2023 with documentary The Driven Ones, will present Bagger Drama, about a family whose idyll is blown apart when their daughter is killed in an accident.

Sylvia Le Fanu makes her feature debut with Danish drama My Eternal Summer, about a 15-year-old girl who has to spend the summer trying to say goodbye to her dying mother, whose final wish is to be together in their summerhouse.

Other world premieres at this year’s festival include Audrey Diwan’s Emmanuelle.