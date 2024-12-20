Eugene Jarecki has withdrawn his anticipated Julian Assange documentary The Six Billion Dollar Man from the upcoming Sundance Film Festival due to “unexpected developments”.

In a statement issued on Friday morning (December 20), Jarecki said, “The truth is, significant recent and unexpected developments have emerged at the heart of the story which, if not incorporated in the version for Sundance, would not represent a finished film. Sundance has shaped my career and been a cornerstone of my journey – only something of this magnitude could make me withdraw.”

The film had ben scheduled to premiere as a Special Screening. Sundance announced its line-up last week and runs January 23-February 2 2025 in Park City and Salt Lake City.

WikiLeaks founder Assange faced up to 175 years in prison for exposing highly confidential US documents. After serving five years in prison in the UK, he struck a plea deal over the summer that avoided extradition to the United States and has since returned to Australia.

Jarecki won Sundance grand jury documentary prizes in 2005 for Why We Fight and in 2012 for The House I Live In.