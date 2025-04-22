French actor and producer Julie Gayet will preside over the jury for Cannes Film Festival’s documentary prize, L’OEil d’or.

Gayet is best known for Bertrand Tavernier’s The French Minister and TV series Call My Agent, while her producer credits include Julia Ducournau’s Raw and Oliver Laxe’s Mimosa.

Gayet previously served on the Cannes Un Certain Regard jury in 2013.

Joining Gayet are Chilean director Carmen Castillo, French producer Juliette Favreul Renaud, Cinémathèque Suisse director Frederic Maire and Belgian-Congolese actor Marc Zinga.

The documentary prize, created by Cannes and La Scam, awards €5,000 to a film playing in official selection, Directors’ Fortnight or Critics’ Week.

Last year, the joint winners were Raoul Peck’s Ernest Cole: Lost And Found and The Brink Of Dreams by Ayman El Amir and Nada Riyadh.

Juliette Binoche is chairing the festival’s main competition and Italian filmmaker Alice Rohrwacher is leading the Camera d’Or jury.