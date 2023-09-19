British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) has appointed Julie La’Bassiere and Siobhan Reddy as deputy chairs of its board of trustees.

La’Bassiere joins from the Bafta Film Committee, where she has served since 2021, while Reddy already sat on the board of trustees.

The pair will work alongside recently appointed chair Sara Putt.

In addition to serving on the committee, La’Bassiere also works as the international awards lead for Apple TV+ film and series as well as advising for Future of Film and mentoring on We Are Parable’s Momentum Program.

Reddy received the Bafta Fellowship in 2021 for her service to the gaming industry and is currently studio developer at video game company Media Molecule.

Putt said: ”Julie La’Bassiere and Siobhan Reddy bring a wealth of experience from the film and games industries and are both brilliant assets to Bafta.

”Through their existing work with Bafta, I know how committed they are to our charitable mission to support, empower and celebrate the screen industries. I look forward to working with them.