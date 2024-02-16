South Korean sales outfit K-Movie Entertainment has boarded upcoming Thai action horror Operation Undead and is introducing the title to buyers at the European Film Market (EFM) in Berlin.

The film, now in production, is set in 1941 and centres on a unit of Thai soldiers who are pitted against invading Japanese forces with a terrifying biological weapon, which has plans of its own. A first look at the

The leader of the unit is played by Awat Ratanapintha, the star of gritty romantic drama Doi Boy, which premiered at Busan in October and was acquired by Netflix.

The cast also includes Nonkul Santinatornkul of Thai box office hits Love Destiny: The Movie and Bad Genius, who plays the unit leader’s older brother and is ordered to join forces with the Japanese after they lose control of their weapon but discovers his mission could mean the death of his own brother.

It is directed by Kongkiat Komesiri, known for the Khun Pan trilogy, who more recently helmed upcoming Netflix feature Bangkok Breaking: Heaven And Hell, a follow-up to Netflix series Bangkok Breaking, which remained in Thailand’s top 10 list for five weeks in 2021.

Operation Undead is produced by Singapore-based IFA Media and is set for release in Q3 2024.

K-Movie’s EFM slate also includes The Roundup: Punishment, which will world premiere here as a Berlinale Special Gala and has racked up sales with key territories including the US.