Karen Gillan, Patsy Ferran, Brenda Blethyn and Jim Broadbent have joined the cast of Fools, a comedy drama that explores the little-known story of Mary Tudor and her friendship with her female court jester.

UK outfit Altitude Film Sales will handle international sales, with UTA co-repping North America.

Guy Jenkin, known for his work on UK sitcoms including Outnumbered and Drop The Dead Donkey, will direct from his own script. “Fools will turn the conventions of a historical film inside-out, and promises to be subversive, striking and very funny,” said the filmmaker.

The feature is set in 1553, as the aftermath of Henry VIII’s death has left the nation divided. England’s first Queen, Mary I (Gillan), takes the throne. The country is on the brink of chaos, and the ambitious Cardinal Pole (Broadbent) plots to secure control, but has overlooked a humble court-jester (Ferran).

It will be produced by Ryan Bennett of the UK’s PaperEpic Productions, with shooting set to begin later this year.