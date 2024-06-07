Upcoming projects from award-winning filmmakers Nelson Yeo, Patiparn Boontarig, Kenneth Dagatan and producers of Cannes drama Viet And Nam are among the selection for this year’s Network of Asian Fantastic Films (NAFF) market.

Held during South Korea’s Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (Bifan), some 37 titles from 22 countries have been selected for the project market, which runs July 6-9 alongside Asia’s largest genre festival. One-to-one meetings will take place with producers, investors, and distributors.

Titles in the It Project selection include Vietnamese horror The Heirloom, set to be the feature directorial debut of Le Hoang from the producers of Viet And Nam, which played in Un Certain Regard at Cannes last month. The project was recently pitched at the inaugural Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival.

Filipino filmmaker Dagatan, whose fantasy horror In My Mother’s Skin marked the first ever Midnight section selection from Asia at Sundance in 2023, will bring body-horror and supernatural thriller Molder. It reunites the director with producers Bradley Liew, Stefano Centini and Huang Junxiang. Liew and Stefano were also producers on Viet And Nam.

Thailand’s Patiparn Boontarig of Busan New Currents 2023 winner Solids By The Seashore will present Naga Swim Upstream, about a woman who returns home to recover her mythical Naga lineage. The project was previously chosen for this year’s Hong Kong-Asia Film Financing Forum (HAF).

Also selected is dystopian horror-dark comedy The Drought, the latest feature of Singapore’s Yeo, whose Dreaming & Dying won Locarno’s Golden Leopard in its Filmmakers of the Present competition and best first feature award last year. The Drought participated at the Philippines QCinema project market last year, where it won a Southeast Asia co-production grant.

Further titles include Bomoh from Japan’s Daisuke Miyazaki, whose Tourism played Bifan in 2019; Dhammapada from Korea’s Lee Taegyeom, whose debut I Don’t Fire Myself screened at Jeonju in 2020; Little Big Women by Taiwan’s Joseph Chen-Chieh Hsu, whose Little Big Women premiered at Busan in 2020 and was nominated for six Golden Horse awards; and Pure Science Fiction from Canada’s Ryan Ward, whose Daughter Of The Sun won an audience award at last year’s Fantasia.

This year’s line-up of 37 projects is up from 29 titles in 2023 and were selection from 323 submissions, an increase on the 279 projects submitted last year up nearly 50% on the 217 titles submitted in 2022.

NAFF will continue its collaborations with overseas film festivals and institutions such as Spain’s Sitges Film Festival and Argentina’s Blood Window. Indonesia has been selected for this year’s Project Spotlight section while a focus on France will comprise projects from Quarxx, Jean Luc Herbulot and Sandra Tabet.

Previous NAFF projects include The Tenants from Korea’s Yoon Eun-kyung, who won best director and the Fipresci prize at Singapore’s Silver Screen Awards last year. Also from Korea, Kim Mi-jo won the Rising Films International Award at Busan’s Asian Content & Film Market last year with The Journey to Gyeongju, which was at NAFF in 2022. Additionally, Malaysia’s Tiger Stripes, which was an It Project in 2019, went on to win the grand prize at last year’s Cannes Critics’ Week sidebar while Taiwanese box office hit Marry My Dead Body was selected as an It Project in 2020.

The 28th Bifan is set to run July 4-14.

NAFF Project Market 2024

It Project

Anthurium In The Dark Night (Japan)

Dir. Chihiro Amano

Pro. Naoko Komuro

Bait (Japan)

Dir. Daihachi Yoshida

Pro. Naoya Takahashi

Bomoh (Malay-Sing-Japan-US)

Dir. Daisuke Miyazaki

Pro. Alex Iskounen, Tim Kwok, Jeffrey Reddick, Hoo Wee Tay

A Cursed Man (Bang)

Dir. Sadik Ahmed

Pro. Tanveer Hossain

Dhammapada (Kor-Nep)

Dir. Lee Taegyeom

Pro. Kim Young

Don’t Fuck Me Up (Tai)

Dir. HSIA Jui-chien

Pros. KUO Jo-Chi, SU Ting-Ruei

Doomsday Girls (Kor)

Dir. Lee Dongeun

Pro. Park Sunhye

The Drought (Sing-Indo-Phil)

Dir. Nelson Yeo

Pros. Tan Si En, Sophia Sim

Folklore (Kor)

Dir. Jung Seum

Pros. Park Doohee, Choi Chan

The Girl With The Green Eyes (Neth)

Dir. Yfke Van Berckelaer

Pro. Monique Van Kessel

The Heirloom (Viet)

Dir. Lê Hoàng

Pros. Thanh Tran, Mai Ngoc

The House Of Boundaries (Kor)

Dir. Kang Dayeon

Pro. Choi Hyungun

Idiot Girls And School Ghost 2: Teaching Practice (Kor)

Dir. Kim Minha

Pro. Park Sejoon

Molder (Phil-It-Sing)

Dir. Kenneth Dagatan

Pros. Bradley Liew, Stefano Centini, Huang Junxiang

Naga Swim Upstream (Thai)

Dir. Patiparn Boontarig

Pro. Napakarn Boontarig

The Odd Three (Tai)

Dir. Joseph Chen-Chieh Hsu

Pro. Jacqueline W. Liu

Pastry Travel Agency (Kor)

Dir. Kim Lokkyoung

Pro. Lee Junwoo

Pure Science Fiction (Can-Bel-Kor)

Dir. Ryan Ward

Pro. Mackenzie Leigh

Push-button Syndrome (Japan)

Dir. Riko Murakami

Pro. Kanako Fujita

Silvertown Heroes (Kor)

Dir. Hong Inpyo

Pro. Jung Jaehoon

Synthia (Kor)

Dir. Do Naeri

Pro. Do Youngchan

The Vampire Of Sheung Shui (HK)

Dir. Shreyom Ghosh

Pros. Peter Yam, Michael J. Werner, Shreyom Ghosh

Wheel Lady (Sing-Kor)

Dir. J.D Chua

Pros. Jerry Lim, Karen Seah, Nicholas Wang, Kim Young

NAFF Project Spotlight: Indonesia

Dancing Gale (Indo)

Dir. Sammaria Simanjuntak

Pro. Lies Nanci Supangkat

Into The Woods (Indo)

Dir. Ilya Sigma

Pro. Mandy Marahimin

Mad Of Madness (Indo)

Dir. Eden Junjung

Pro. Ifa Isfansyah

The Hidden Flower (Indo)

Dir. Adriyanto Dewo

Pro. Perlita Desiani

Virgin Bash (Indo)

Dir. Randolph Zaini

Pro. Susanti Dewi

Focus: France

Doner (Fr-Bel)

Dir. Jean Luc Herbulot

Pro. Alexis Perrin

Rabies (Leb-Fr)

Dir. Sandra Tabet

Pros. Thomas Micoulet, Rana Eid

This Thing Inside Me (Fr)

Dir. Quarxx

Pro. Vincent Brancon

Nordic Genre Invasion

Extrasolar (Fin)

Dir. Hannu Aukia

Pros. Hannu Aukia, Vertti Virkajarvi

Polar (Nor)

Dir. Jørgen Storm Rosenberg

Pros. Rasmus Bergli, Jørgen Storm Rosenberg

Wailing, Wailing Envy (Fin)

Dirs. Artturi Olavi Rostén, Saiju Nieminen

Pros. Artturi Olavi Rostén, Saiju Nieminen, Veera W. Vilo, Roope Olenius

The Woods Whisper (Nor)

Dir. TBC

Pros. Martina Cecelia, Jørgen Storm Rosenberg

Blood Window

Unfollow Me (Mex)

Dirs. Ximena Garcia Lecuona, Eduardo Lecuona

Pros. Francisco Sanchez Solis, Javier Sepulveda, Jonathan Davis

Sitges FanPitch

Cannes Fantastic 7

Esper’s Light (S Kor)

Dir. Jung Jaehoon

Pro. Ko Yoohee