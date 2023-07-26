Kevin Spacey has been found not guilty today (July 26) on all nine charges in his UK sex offences trial.

The American Beauty star was charged with 12 offences, with three subsequently struck out, against four men, which are said to have taken place between 2001 and 2013.

Spacey started to cry in the dock at London’s Southwark Crown Court when the verdicts were read out.

Spacey faced charges of sexual assault, causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The judge said the jury deliberated for more than 12 hours.

More to follow.