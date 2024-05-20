Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (May 3-5) Total gross to date Week 1. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes (Disney) £2.2n £7.7m 2 2. IF (Imaginary Friends) £1.8m £2.4m 1 3. The Fall Guy (Universal) £874,247 £8.2m 3 4. The Strangers: Chapter 1 (Lionsgate) £452,507 £452,507 1 5. Challengers (Warner Bros) £291,416 £5.3m 4

Disney’s Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes held on to the top spot at the UK and Ireland box office this weekend as Paramount’s IF debuted in second place.

John Krasinski’s family film opened to £1.8m from 650 locations and a further £642,727 from previews.

This total is down on Krasinski’s A Quiet Place films which debuted on £2m (2018) and £2.2m (2021). IF stands for imaginary friends and includes a starry voice cast featuring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Steve Carrel, Matt Damon, George Clooney and Blake Lively.

Meanwhile, Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes was down just 37% on its second weekend with £2.2m. The fourth instalment in the Apes reboot has now made £7.7m overall.

After a sizeable dip last weekend, Universal’s The Fall Guy dropped just 7% in its third session to bank £874,247. The action comedy is now sitting at £8.2m

Challengers continued a healthy run for Warner Bros, dropping only 12% its fourth week of play with £291,416. The tennis romance drama is sitting at £5.3m.

Lionsgate horror The Strangers: Chapter 1 debuted on £452,507. A remake of the 2008 feature, the film stars Madelaine Petsch and Ryan and Brown as a couple whose remote home in the woods is invaded by masked strangers.

Amy Winehouse biopic Back To Black added £166,802 in its sixth weekend for a £11.7m cume.

More to follow.