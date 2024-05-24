South Korea’s Plus M Entertainment has closed a raft of key deals at the Cannes market on upcoming action thriller Escape, including for North America and territories across Europe and Asia.

The thriller, in which a North Korean sergeant attempts to defect while pursued by a ruthless major, has been acquired by Well Go USA for North America and K-movie Entertainment for the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Further European sales include France (Metropolitan), Germany (Splendid Films) and Poland (Media4fun). In Asia, the film has been acquired for Hong Kong (Edko Films), Taiwan (Moviecloud), Thailand (Sahamongkol), Vietnam (Lumix Media), Philippines (VIVA Networks) and Mongolia (Filmbridge) as well as Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei (Purple Plan).

The feature has also secured distribution in the Middle East and North Africa (Krisco Media) and inflight (Emphasis Video Entertainment). Plus M said deals in Japan and Latin America were in the pipeline.

A theatrical release in South Korea is set for July 3, while Will Go USA will release in North America on July 5.

Escape stars Lee Je-hoon (TV’s Taxi Driver) as the defector and Koo Kyo-hwan from Peninsula and Escape From Mogadishu as the North Korean major who gives chase. Rising star Hong Xa-bin also appears as a solider who wants to flee the country for a better life.

Produced by The Lamp, the film is directed by Lee Jong-pil, known for 2020 comedy drama Samjin Company English Class and 2015 period drama The Sound Of A Flower.

Filmmaker Lee’s next feature is romantic drama Pavane: For A Dead Princess, which was due to begin shooting this month ahead of a theatrical release in 2025, and was launched by Plus M Entertainment at the recent Cannes market.