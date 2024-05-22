Nick Cheung’s Peg O’ My Heart has been acquired by Central City Media for UK and Ireland distribution from Fred Tsui’s Moebius Entertainment.

The psychological horror, which received its world premiere at Udine’s Far East Film Festival at the end of April, will receive at theatrical release in the UK and Ireland later this year.

It marks the latest Hong Kong film acquisition by distributor Central City Media, building on recent releases In Broad Daylight, The Moon Thieves and Where The Wind Blows.

Peg O’ My Heart is fourth feature written and directed by Cheung, who is primarily known as an award-winning actor from roles in 2013’s Unbeatable and 2009’s Beast Stalker.

He also stars in his latest horror thriller as an insomniac Hong Kong cab driver tortured by dark dreams of his past. He meets a psychiatrist who offers to help but instead manifests something dark and insidious.

The psychiatrist is played by Terrance Lau, who also stars in Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In, which recently played in Midnight Screenings at Cannes and has proved a box office hit in Hong Kong and China. The cast also includes Fala Chen of Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire and Marvel feature Shang Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings.

The film is shot by Jason Kwan, winner of best cinematography at the Hong Kong Film Awards for Project Gutenberg in 2019.

Cheung’s previous directorial efforts comprise horror-thrillers Hungry Ghost Ritual (2014) and Keeper Of Darkness (2015) as well as 2018 action crime drama The Trough.