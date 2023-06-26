CJ ENM has pre-sold sci-fi survival drama The Moon to 155 countries including the US and key territories throughout Europe and Asia.

The film has been acquired for North America (Well Go USA), UK and German-speaking territories (Capelight), French-speaking territories (Program Store), Italy (Blue Swan), Turkey (ATV), Poland (Monolith), CIS (RWV), Japan (Klockworx), Indian sub-continent (Multivision Plus), Middle East (Empire Networks), Australia (Little Monster), Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines (Purple Plan), Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar (Neramitnungfilm), Taiwan (MovieCloud), and Hong Kong and Macau (Edko Films). CJ ENM will handle direct distribution in Indonesia and Vietnam.

Directed by Kim Yong-hwa, creator of the hit Along With The Gods franchise, The Moon stars Sul Kyung-gu (Phantom) and Doh Kyung Soo (Along With The Gods franchise).

Set in the near future after Korea’s first manned mission to the Moon has ended in a tragic disaster, a second human spaceflight is launched successfully but a strong solar wind causes it to malfunction. When a single astronaut (Doh) is left stranded in space, the Naro Space Center turns to its former managing director (Sul) to help bring him back home safely.

Set for release in South Korea on August 2, the large-scale film is produced by CJ ENM Studios and BLAAD Studios.