South Korean sales agency Finecut has closed distribution deals with territories across Europe, Asia and Latin America for upcoming occult animation Exorcism Chronicles: The Beginning and thriller Noise.

Exorcism Chronicles: The Beginning has been acquired for Bulgaria (Pro Films), Germany, Austria and Switzerland (Polyband), Latin America (Cineplex) and Taiwan (Cola Films).

The paranormal horror, based on Lee Woo-hyuk’s 1994 novel Toemarok, follows a doctor-turned priest who must protect a powerful child from his corrupt master within a mysterious, magical temple.

Produced by Locus Animation Studios and marking the feature directorial debut of Kim Dong-chul, it is set for release in Korea through Showbox on February 21.

Finecut has also sold horror-thriller Noise to Cambodia (Westec Media), Japan (Twin), Latin America (Great Movies), Malaysia and Brunei (Antenna Entertainment), Poland (Media4Fun), Taiwan (Cai Chang International), and Vietnam (Lumix Media). It previously sold to France, CIS, Indonesia and Thailand.

Starring Lee Sun-bin, it follows a deaf woman with a hearing aid trying to find her younger sister who has vanished in their apartment building plagued with mysterious noises and a malevolent presence.

It will mark the feature debut of director Kim Soo-jin, whose short The Line was in Cannes’ Cinefondation in 2013. Noise premiered in competition at Sitges and will have its market premiere at the EFM. Produced by Studio Finecut and presented by KC Ventures and BY4M Studio, a local release is being planned for May.

Finecut’s EFM slate also includes auteur Hong Sangsoo’s What Does That Nature Say To You, which is set to world premiere in Competition at the Berlinale; A Girl With Closed Eyes, starring Minha Kim of Apple TV+ series Pachinko; time-travel romance Secret: Untold Melody; and drama Fragment.