South Korea’s LYD is aiming to expand its global reach by moving into sales and distribution of non-Korean features.

The company, known for handling hit K-drama series including Mr. Queen and My Love From The Star, has assembled a slate of four Japanese features with plans to release in 2025.

Set for release in Japan and Korea on February 7 is Hold Me, a romantic drama about a picture book author whose crippling germophobia keeps him from touching the woman he loves.

Based on a novel by Fuyuki Shindo and directed by Eiji Uchida, the cast includes Japanese pop stars Royki Miyama of BE:FIRST and Shiori Kubo of Nogizaka46, alongside Chan-sung from K-pop boy group 2PM. Director Uchida is known for musical comedy Offbeat Cops and Netflix comedy-drama series The Naked Director as well as drama Midnight Swan, which won best film at the Japanese Academy Awards in 2021 and took more than $7m at the box office.

It follows LYD’s first non-Korean release last month. Hell Is Other People was released in Japanese cinemas in November 15 and LYD has worldwide rights to the feature.. The horror, which follows a graduate who moves into an eerie dormitory, is based on a Korean webtoon and TV show. Directed by Kazuto Kodama, known for horror titles such as Netflix’s Sword Guy, the cast is led by Rintaro Hachimura and Shuntaro Yanagi.

LYD has also invested in a live-action feature and animated film, both slated for release next year.

The company, a subsidiary of Iyuno Media Group, has operated as a content distributor with a focus on global sales of Asian content. Beyond film distribution, the company also represents various linear channels in Korea.

Korean sales companies have increasingly been expanding into non-Korean language films in a bid to diversify their business. They include K-Movie Entertainment, which has boarded titles from Thailand, and Barunson E&A, which has invested in features from Indonesia.