South Korea’s Plus M Entertainment has sold romantic drama Love In The Big City to a raft of key territories across Asia and Latin America ahead of its world premiere at Toronto.

The feature has been acquired for Japan (KDDI), Taiwan (Moviecloud), Mongolia (The Filmbridge), Vietnam (CJ ENM HK), Singapore and Indonesia (Purple Plan), Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos (Sahamongkol), and Hong Kong and Macau (Neofilms) as well as Latin America (Great Movies/A2 Films) and worldwide inflight (Anuvu).

Love In The Big City will play in the Special Presentations strand of Toronto, which runs from September 5-15 and revealed the selection of the film yesterday.

The film stars Kim Go-eun, known for Exhuma – the biggest film at the South Korea box office in 2024 to date – as well as TV series Guardian and Yumi’s Cells, alongside Steve Sanghyun Noh of hit Apple TV+ series Pachinko and Disney+ series Soundtrack #2.

It is directed by E.oni (also known as Lee Eon-hee), whose credits include 2018 action comedy The Accidental Detective 2: In Action and 2016 mystery thriller Missing.

The story centres on a young woman, played by Kim, who often criticised and spoken about behind her back due to her outspoken, sharp tongue and daring demeanour. She meets a man, played by Sanghyun, who is full of secrets. As the two misfits share their secrets, they start living together, and share their young adult years in a world full of prejudice

The story is based on Park Sang-young’s bestselling novel, which was published in 20 countries and longlisted for the 2022 International Booker Prize.

Produced by Showbox, Tale Farming and Plus M Entertainment, it is set to receive a theatrical release in South Korea on October 2.

In a statement, Japan’s KDDI said of the acquisition: “Most Korean films that release in Japan at the moment are action films, targeting male audiences. However, many female audiences are also passionate about K-content due to the influx of K-drama and K-pop. We have always wanted to target those female audiences and Love In The Big City was just what we were looking for.”