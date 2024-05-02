Kristen Stewart and Oscar Isaac will star in the Hyperobject Industries thriller Flesh Of The Gods from Mandy director Panos Cosmatos. CAA Media Finance and WME Independent represent US rights and XYZ Films handles international on the Cannes-bound package.

Production is scheduled to begin later this year from a screenplay by Se7en and The Killer writer Andrew Kevin Walker based on a story by Cosmatos and Walker. Adam McKay and Betsy Koch of Hyperobject Industries and Isaac and Gena Konstantinakos of Mad Gene Media are producing.

Flesh Of The Gods takes place against the backdrop of a glittering 1980’s Los Angeles scene as a married couple descend each evening from their luxury skyscraper condo and head into an electric nocturnal realm.

Stewart earned an Oscar nomination for Spencer and most recently starred in Rose Glass’s Love Lies Bleeding, which A24 released this year following its Sundance world premiere.

Isaac was nominated for SAG and Emmy awards for HBO limited series Scenes From A Marriage, earned a Golden Globe for HBO miniseries Show Me A Hero, and a Spirit Award and Golden Globe nod for Inside Llewyn Davis.

Flesh Of The Gods marks the third collaboration between Cosmatos and XYZ. They also have Nekrokosm in development with A24.

“This director, this writer, these incredible actors, vampires, choice 80’s punk, style and attitude for miles,” said McKay, “that’s the film we’re bringing you today. We think it’s wildly commercial and wildly artful.

“Like Los Angeles itself Flesh Of The Gods inhabits the liminal realm between fantasy and nightmare,” said Cosmatos. “Both propulsive and hypnotic, Flesh will take you on a hot rod joy ride deep into the glittering heart of hell.”