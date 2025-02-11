Kristen Wiig and Bill Murray will star in the comedy Epiphany, which Rocket Science will introduce to international buyers at EFM this week. CAA Media Finance and Range Media Partners represent US rights.

Max Barbakow, who directed the hit 2020 Sundance comedy Palm Springs, will helm the story about Favorite Ives, an heiress and fashionista who has two weeks to find a rich husband and keep the creditors off her back when her fortune disappears overnight.

Her desperate search for a wealthy mark leads her to maths savant and billionaire Oz Bell, who craves Favorite’s spirit and spontaneity. Can the unlikely couple find something more?

Mitch Glazer who as a writer and associate producer worked with Murray on Scrooged and Lost In Translation, respectively, wrote the screenplay and is producing alongside The Gotham Group’s Lee Stollman and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein of Deliver Me From Nowhere and The Maze Runner franchise.

Wiig and Murray serve as executive producers with Jillian Apfelbaum (Late Night) and Margot Hand (Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar).

Barbakow said the feature “carries that breadth of tone, depth of wisdom, and such a lush sense of cinematic possibility, all while teeing up iconic roles for two already-iconic, totally original unicorns in Kristen and Billy”.

Bridesmaids star Wiig was recently nominated for the comedy series Palm Royale and is currently filming the second season. Murray will next be seen in 2024 TIFF selection The Friend, and Wes Anderson’s upcoming The Phoenician Scheme.