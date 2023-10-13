Molodist Kyiv International Film Festival (KIFF, October 21 - 29) will have world premieres of three new Ukrainian films as well as Portuguese director Andrés Marques’ The Drunk in its first complete edition with both competition and non-competition programmes since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian director-DoP-artist-exhibition curator Ivan Sautkin’s debut documentary feature A Poem For Little People about a group of volunteers at the front-line zone and two elderly female friends from a village in the Chernihiv region will premiere in the documentary competition which will also feature Leandro Koch and Paloma Schachmann’s The Klezmer Project and Theo Montoya’s Golden Dove winner Anhell 69.

The non-competition programme FORMA will present the world premiere of Oleksiy-Nestor Naumenko’s experimental documentary 50 Horizons, which is inspired by the creative methods of James Joyce and James Benning, and a third Ukrainian documentary, The Year of Tiger, by journalist-director-photographer Oleksandr Nazarov giving an account of life in his hometown of Kharkiv since the Russian invasion, will be shown in the Ukrainian Premieres sidebar.

Marques’ debut feature The Drunk will have its premiere in Molodist’s Midnight Special programme, while Italian director Giuseppe Garau will be travelling to Kyiv for the international premiere of his debut feature The Accident in the FORMA section.

Meanwhile, the 12 titles selected for this year’s International Competition include Maryna Vroda’s Locarno winner Stepne, Luna Carmoon’s Hoard, Mika Gustafson’s Paradise Is Burning, and Noora Niasari’s Shayda.

Founded in 1970, Molodist KIFF [“Molodist” means “Youth” in Ukrainian] is dedicated to cinema by emerging filmmakers from around the world. This year’s screenings will take place at the Zhovten and Krakiv cinemas in Kyiv.